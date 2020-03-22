Nadal praises 'heroes' in fight against coronavirus

CAPE TOWN – World No. 2 tennis player Rafael Nadal has praised medical workers across the globe as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic goes on. The 19-time Grand Slam winner, whose home country Spain is one of the most affected countries with over 25 000 cases, took to his official Twitter page to express is admiration for medical staff and other service workers. “Hi everyone,” Nadal said, speaking in Spanish on Twitter. “First of all, I just wanted to apologise because I was out of social media for some time, but these are very difficult times for everyone,” he said. “This whole situation is overwhelming us and we ar all committed in the best possible way from out homes,” he said. “I wanted to send a message of thanks to all the doctors, nurses and all the health personnel who are all protecting us, and to the police forces, civil and national guard, the army, and all those who make us feel a littler safer, who are in the first line of fire.

“After all, they are those who are most at risk of catching the virus and they are our heroes. I want to express my admiration and thank you all,” he continued.

“Finally, I want to send encouragement to all the families who ar suffering, both the infected, and especially those with relatives or friends who have died from the coronavirus.

“It is difficult to say something in these difficult times, and I can only say in this case that we all feel very sorry, that we trust that at this moment we can go ahead with our lives as soon as possible,” the former World No.1 said.

So far, the coronavirus, which was first observed in China towards the end of last year, has killed over 13 000 people.

