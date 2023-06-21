Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Roger Federer hails 'unbelievable' Novak Djokovic but 'hard to say' who's greatest

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open. Photo: Julien de Rosa/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Berlin — Roger Federer described Novak Djokovic's record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title achievement as "unbelievable" on Wednesday but avoided anointing his old rival as the greatest player of all time.

"I think what Novak has done is unbelievable," said Federer, who racked up 20 Grand Slams before he retired last year.

Djokovic edged ahead of 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal when he won his third French Open in Paris earlier this month.

Federer, 41, speaking at the Halle grass-court tournament on Wednesday, admitted however it was "hard to say" who was best player of all time.

"The whole matter is difficult to answer," said Federer. "I asked a friend, what is more difficult, winning Wimbledon at 17, like Boris Becker, or the French Open at 36 like Novak?"

More on this

"I don't know. It's a great time to be a tennis fan but also a player," added the Swiss great who was guest of honour in Halle for 'Roger Federer Day'.

"It means a lot to me," Federer said of his return to Halle, where he won a record 10 singles titles.

"Of course I'm overjoyed. I was able to shape this tournament myself with so many victories. It feels like a home away from home."

Federer spent over an hour signing autographs and posing for selfies on centre court in the sun but said he did not miss being in the heat of the action.

"Of course, you want to experience that again. But as long as you know your body cannot do it at this level, you don't feel the need to be out on the court," he said.

AFP

Related Topics:

Roger FedererNovak DjokovicRafael NadalTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe