Trevor Noah is a funny man who has wowed TV audiences on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, but he was getting down to serious business on Wednesday ahead of the biggest tennis match in Africa.
Noah will partner Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates at the Cape Town Stadium next Friday, February 7 in the curtain-raiser to the Match In Africa, which will feature Federer against Nadal.
A 48 000-capacity crowd will watch tennis legends Federer and Nadal – who have won 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them so far – go head-to-head, with tickets having been sold out within five minutes.
The match – the sixth such event and first in Africa – is in aid of children’s education on the continent, and is for the benefit of the Roger Federer Foundation.
Hey @RogerFederer, you & @billgates want to play doubles against me & @RafaelNadal!? Okay. We accept your challenge, but be prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side! See you Feb 7 in Cape Town! Masihambe! #MatchInAfrica— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 29, 2020