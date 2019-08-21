NEW YORK – World number ones and title holders Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have been named the top seeds for the US Open, which starts on Monday in New York. Three-times US Open champion Djokovic, who comes into the tournament having won his fifth Wimbledon title, is followed in the seedings by 2017 winner Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer will begin his quest for a 21st Grand Slam crown as the third seed.

He is followed by Austrian Dominic Thiem, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Former champions in the list of 32 men’s seeds also include Marin Cilic (2014) of Croatia, who is 22nd, and Stan Wawrinka (2016) of Switzerland, who is 23rd.

✅ Sixteen Grand Slam titles

✅ Three US Open titles

✅ Five year-end No. 1 finishes



Novak Djokovic comes into the 2019 US Open with a single goal and focus.



Novak Djokovic comes into the 2019 US Open with a single goal and focus.

French Open winner Ash Barty is seeded second behind Japan’s Osaka, followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

American Serena Williams, last year’s finalist who is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, is seeded eighth, while another former winner, Sloane Stephens, is 11th.

Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, is seeded 14th.

Your 🔝 4 Women’s Singles Seeds.



1️⃣ Naomi Osaka

2️⃣ Ashleigh Barty

3️⃣ Karolina Pliskova

1️⃣ Naomi Osaka
2️⃣ Ashleigh Barty
3️⃣ Karolina Pliskova
4️⃣ Simona Halep

