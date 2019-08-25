Kevin Anderson has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month. Photo: Ben Curtis/AP

NEW YORK – Former finalist Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the US Open due to a knee injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The South African, who reached the 2017 final in New York, where he lost to Rafa Nadal, has not competed since he lost in the third round at Wimbledon last month.

Anderson, who was the 16th seed at the year’s final Grand Slam, was in the same quarter of the draw as defending champion Novak Djokovic, and could have met the top-seeded Serb in the fourth round.

The big-serving Anderson also reached the 2018 Wimbledon final, where he lost in straight sets to Djokovic after a marathon six-hour and 36-minute semi-final against John Isner, where he won the fifth set 26-24.

Anderson, whose ranking has dropped to No 17 in 2019 from a career-high No 5 last year, will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.

