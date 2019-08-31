Taylor Townsend of the United States reacts after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during round three of the US Open tennis championships on Saturday. Photo: Sarah Stier/AP

NEW YORK – Taylor Townsend's fairytale run at her home grand slam, the US Open, continued on Saturday when the qualifier beat Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2 for a place in the fourth round. Two days after shocking former world number one Simona Halep, 116th ranked Townsend played aggressive serve-and-volley tennis again, coming into the net 75 times and winning the point on 47 occasions against the 106th-placed Romanian Cirstea.

Townsend is now one match away from a record-equalling quarter-final berth for a qualifier, with rising Bianca Andreescu the next opponent. Andreescu stopped former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-4, firing 26 winners to Wozniacki's 13.

"I played great but so did Caroline. It was super fun," said Andreescu who has big 2019 titles from Indian Wells and Toronto. "Everything is just clicking with me. I have been through a lot."

Also in the last 16 is 26 seed Elise Mertens as last year's Australian Open semi-finalist beat Andrea Petkovic, 6-3, 6-3, and is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows.

Next up for Mertens is American wildcard entry Kristie Ahn who stunned former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 7-5.

Julia Goerges, who apart from the Auckland title and Birmingham final has mainly enjoyed a torrid season, kept the German flag flying on the women's side as the 30 seed comprehensively beat tournament number seven Kiki Bertens, 6-2, 6-3.

"I was actually out in the first round and match point down, and now I am here. I am happy and proud of that. I played pretty solid and waited for my opportunities," said Goerges who matched her career-best showing at Flushing Meadows.

A quarter-final place beckons as she also appears capable of beating 23rd seed Donna Vekic, who advanced 6-4, 6-1 against Yulia Putintseva.

Scheduled for later Saturday was the blockbuster women's fourth-round match between top-ranked title holder Naomi Osaka and American teenage sensation Coco Gauff.

On the men's side, second seed Rafael Nadal was facing Chung Hyeon of South Korea, and sixth seeded Alexander Zverev taking on Aljaz Bedene.

