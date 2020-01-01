Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Owens

BRISBANE – Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a 'setback' in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

Williams, 39, was set to join world number one Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6-12 and the organisers said they would announce a wildcard to take her place in the draw.

"Unfortunately, I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner who was handed a wildcard for the event, said in a statement.

"I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide."

The Adelaide International begins on January 13. 

Reuters