CAPE TOWN – The pleasantries were out of the way, and it was time for Roger Federer to get down to business on Thursday.
Yes, the Match In Africa event with Rafael Nadal on Friday night is all about raising $1 million for the Roger Federer Foundation and putting the spotlight on the sport in South Africa, but we know that the Swiss tennis artist is a perfectionist who will put in the hard work before any match.
Especially if he is taking on his great rival Nadal, who trails him by just one Grand Slam title – 20 to 19.
So, despite a busy week that saw him travel to Namibia as well, Federer made his way to the specially designed court at the Cape Town Stadium on Thursday for a closer inspection of the arena and the surface.
🤯🥳 🇿🇦 #MatchInAfrica #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/E8Drm2DPNp— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) February 6, 2020