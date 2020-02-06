WATCH: Federer says Cape Town Stadium court will make Nadal ‘feel like he’s on clay’









Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is a perfectionist who will put in the hard work before any match. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN – The pleasantries were out of the way, and it was time for Roger Federer to get down to business on Thursday. Yes, the Match In Africa event with Rafael Nadal on Friday night is all about raising $1 million for the Roger Federer Foundation and putting the spotlight on the sport in South Africa, but we know that the Swiss tennis artist is a perfectionist who will put in the hard work before any match. Especially if he is taking on his great rival Nadal, who trails him by just one Grand Slam title – 20 to 19. So, despite a busy week that saw him travel to Namibia as well, Federer made his way to the specially designed court at the Cape Town Stadium on Thursday for a closer inspection of the arena and the surface. 🤯🥳 🇿🇦 #MatchInAfrica #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/E8Drm2DPNp — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) February 6, 2020

He posted a short video on Twitter, saying: “Hello everybody. I’m in Cape Town. Just got to the tennis court, or football stadium. Have a look… amazing! And we’ve got the orange colour, for Rafa, so that he feels like he’s on clay. But it’s hardcourts!”

That was in reference to Nadal’s superb record on clay, on which he has won an incredible 12 French Open titles, including the last three in a row.

Earlier on Thursday, Federer spent some time at a sponsor’s event at the Mount Nelson Hotel, where he played on a makeshift court with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who posted a video and pictures on Twitter:

“What a pleasure @rogerfederer A true sporting icon. Your words continue to inspire me and have been an important part of my journey. It was an honour for me to welcome you to Cape Town.”

Later in the afternoon, former Bok wing Bryan Habana also uploaded a video of his ‘encounter’ with Federer.

