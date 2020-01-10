op seed Serena Williams overcame windy conditions to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Classic on Friday with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund. Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

WELLINGTON – Top seed Serena Williams overcame windy conditions to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Classic on Friday with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund. The 23-times grand slam winner will meet either third seed Amanda Anisimova or Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the last four.

Williams had little trouble against the 31-year-old German although the gusty breezes at Auckland Tennis Centre played havoc with her ball toss, especially when she was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set.

She saved one break point, a characteristic of the match, in the final game but served an ace to get to match point then sealed it when a Siegemund forehand return went wide while she was under pressure.

"She was an incredibly tricky player," Williams said of the one hour, 28 minute match. "The conditions definitely didn't help so ... it's good to get through that."