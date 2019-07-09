South Africa's Raven Klaasen and New Zealand's Michael Venus in action. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON – Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus progressed through to the Wimbledon doubles quarterfinals, beating Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) and Robin Haase from Netherlands in straight sets, winning 6-2 6-3 7-6 (0), in London, on Monday. Klaasen, carries the country’s hopes as the only remaining South African in the tournament with the 36-year-old also in search of an elusive first Grand Slam career title.

Both he and New Zealander Venus, the third-seeded pair who were runner’s up last year, have given themselves a good chance as they move on to the last-eight stages in the final week of Wimbledon.

The duo were clinical against the 16th-seeded Nielsen and Haase despite the final set going to a tie break.

Klaasen and Venus have seen off Australians, Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson, the British pair of Luke Bambridge and Johnny O’Mara in the previous two rounds.

African News Agency (ANA)



