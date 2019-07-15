Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic celebrate with their trophies following their Women's Doubles final match at Wimbledon. Photo: Nic Bothma/EPA

LONDON – Czech Barbora Strycova completed a memorable Wimbledon as she partnered Hsieh Su-wei to the women's doubles title on Sunday, beating Canada/China duo Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan 6-2 6-4. After the spine-tingling drama of the earlier men's singles final - the longest in the tournament's history - Strycova and her Taiwanese partner finally got on court to bring the curtain down on the fortnight with a straightforward victory.

“Oh my God, there is no word to describe the feeling,” said a beaming Strycova, who lost to Serena Williams in the women's singles semi-finals.

They became the first team to lift the doubles crown at Wimbledon without dropping a set since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.

Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova in action against Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Yifan Xu of China. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA

“I felt like this tournament, especially Wimbledon, from the first moment we stepped on the court together, we just laughed and we just enjoyed,” the Czech said.

“We kept it through the whole tournament. I think that was the biggest key (to the fact) we were playing the way we played.

“We are very different, but both of us handle stress differently. She (Hsieh) is really calm person and I'm very emotional. But I keep (trying) to enjoy it with a smile. That helps me also to relax on the court.”

Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic celebrate winning the Women's Doubles final match at the Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA

Strycova, 33, had also become the oldest Wimbledon singles semi-final debutant when she lost to Serena on Thursday.

It was great day for Taiwanese players with Latisha Chan teaming up with Croatian Ivan Dodig to win the mixed doubles, beating Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and 42-year-old Swede Robert Lindstedt 6-2 6-3 in the final.

Reuters



