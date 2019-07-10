Roger Federer in action against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Wimbledon. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

LONDON – A look at the records of Swiss Roger Federer and Japan's Kei Nishikori before their quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Roger Federer (seeded 2)

Age: 37

ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 20

(Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

French Open 2009

Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals

Best Wimbledon performance:

Winner 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

Federer was at his ruthless best as he raced past Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini to reach a record-extending 17th quarter-final at Wimbledon.

The Swiss has cruised through his opening four matches but will be tested by Nishikori, who won their last meeting at the 2018 ATP Finals.

Kei Nishikori in action against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

Kei Nishikori (seeded 8)

Age: 29

ATP Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals

Best Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2019)

Nishikori has slipped under the radar in his only grass court tournament appearance this season, having dropped just one set across four matches.

The Japanese has met Federer at a Grand Slam only once, losing in five sets in the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.

