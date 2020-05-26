World TeamTennis to allow up to 500 fans at matches

NEW YORK – World TeamTennis, an innovative mixed-gender professional tennis league, will start from July 5 at the Greenbrier, West Virginia, and up to 500 fans will be allowed to attend matches during its three-week season, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

WTT said it would adhere to all health and safety protocols required by authorities to ensure the well-being of its players, coaches and essential staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are set to take part in the event, which will consist of a 63-match regular season followed by the playoffs.

WTT plans to stage at least three matches per day at the Greenbrier's 2,500-seat outdoor stadium, while an indoor court will be installed for back-up.

"The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our number one priority," WTT CEO Carlos Silva said.