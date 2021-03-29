Ash Barty ousts Victoria Azarenka while Marin Cilic advances at Miami Open

MIAMI – Top-ranked defending champion Ashleigh Barty advanced to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Monday by outlasting former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

Australia's Barty broke five times, the last when Azarenka netted a forehand volley to end matters after one hour and 52 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barty, who had to save a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Kristina Kucova in the second round, will next face the winner of a later match between seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova.

Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, dominated the first set but Azarenka broke her for a 2-0 lead in the second, then fought back from 0-40 down to hold for 3-0 on the way to forcing a third set, the Aussie failing to a point off her second serve in the second set.

Barty and Azarenka traded breaks in the second and third games of the final set. Azarenka denied Barty on two break chances in the fourth game but the 24-year-old Queenslander broke in the sixth to seize the lead and again on the final point.