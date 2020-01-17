World number one Ash Barty fought back from a set down to beat unseeded Danielle Collins 3-6 6-1 7-6(5) on Friday to reach the Adelaide International final where she will face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.
Collins came out all guns blazing in the opening set to go up 3-0 and held firm to take the early advantage, but Barty's battling qualities surfaced in the next as she stretched the rallies to claw her way back into the contest.
The pair then exchanged a couple of breaks in the deciding set before the tie-break and Barty appeared to feed off the home fans' energy to secure victory on her second match point.
"It was tough but it was a lot of fun," Barty said during a courtside interview, before addressing the crowd.
"You guys have brought a little bit more enjoyment back into my tennis ... I can't wait to get back out here tomorrow."