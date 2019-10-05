BEIJING – Australia's world number one Ash Barty beat eighth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) in Beijing on Saturday to set up a China Open final with Japan's Naomi Osaka.
Both Barty and Bertens saved a match point in a thrilling third set tiebreak before the Australian top seed wrapped up the encounter in two hours 20 minutes.
It was Barty's 19th win in a three-setter this year and her third in a row after beating Zheng Saisai in the last 16 and seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals, with both matches lasting more than two hours.
"I enjoy those moments. I enjoy when it's tight, when your back's against the wall," Barty said after her fifth career win over Bertens. "That really brings out the fun for me.
"It's just been really nice to be able to play (these) two matches the last two days, incredible level. Regardless if I was on a plane home today, I probably wouldn't have stressed any more or less about it."