BEIJING – World number one Ash Barty battled back from a set down to beat Czech Republic's seventh seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday.
French Open champion Barty, who had been beaten twice by Kvitova in Australia earlier this year, fired nine aces and converted three of six break points to win the encounter.
"That was one of the highest quality matches I played all year," Barty told reporters. "Petra always has a way of bringing out the best in me, she really does.
"From both of us, I think the level was incredible. Regardless of winning or losing, I think I'd be sitting here with the exact same perspective, kind of the same feeling of the match afterwards."
Although Kvitova, a two-times Wimbledon champion, fired 36 winners to Barty's 31, her unforced error count of 28 proved to be her downfall.