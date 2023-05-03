London — Emma Raducanu said on Wednesday she will miss the French Open and Wimbledon as the British number one recovers from hand and ankle surgery. The 2021 US Open champion has been dogged by injury problems in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open in April with a hand injury.

The 20-year-old, who has slipped to 85th in the world rankings, posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her right hand bandaged on her social media accounts. "It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands," she said. "I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it.

"Unfortunately it's not enough. I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. "I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle. "It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts."