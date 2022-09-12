Former world No 1 Simona Halep to rest after nose surgery

Bucharest — Former world No 1 Simona Halep said on Monday she would need a few weeks of rest after undergoing nose surgery.
The Romanian, who currently ranks ninth in the world, said she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems, and they got worse during the summer, making it hard to breathe, especially at night.
"The only way to solve the problem was to undergo surgery," the 30-year-old said in an Instagram post, adding that the surgeon took "this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention".
"Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity," she said, posting a picture of her smiling from what looked like a hospital bed, her nose bandaged.
"See you soon on the tennis court."
WATCH: The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
WATCH: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur vows US Open defeat won’t keep her down
You can buy Serena Williams’s US Open tote bag for $1 950
WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz sets up US Open title clash with Casper Ruud
Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up U.S. final with Jabeur
Federer hails 'grace' of Queen Elizabeth II as Pele salutes 'legacy'
Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out of the US Open in the first round last month, losing to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.
AFP