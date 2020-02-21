Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during their semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai. Photo: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

DUBAI - Simona Halep is back in the Dubai final for the first time since 2015 thanks to a convincing 6-2, 6-0 success over Jennifer Brady on Friday. The Romanian top seed had to grind through two brutal three-setters en route to the semi-finals but enjoyed a routine 62-minute victory against the 52nd-ranked Brady to set up a final showdown with an in-form Elena Rybakina.

Brady was contesting her seventh match in as many days, having battled through three rounds of qualifying before her main draw journey to the semi-finals.

Halep saved the only two break points she faced during the match and broke the Brady serve five times.