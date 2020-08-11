Johanna Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open.

The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just minutes into the contest before she felt well enough to continue.

"My heart rate shoots up for no reason, we didn't have a long point, I wasn't gassing in any way in my lungs," the World No 15 said.

"It actually goes up and stays there so it makes me a bit lightheaded, I just needed to see the doctor and the physio.

"It was very high when they came out. I was having all the checks. I am as fit as a fiddle but it can happen. It took a while to settle down but then it did and I was able to concentrate on the tennis."