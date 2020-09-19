Simona Halep reaches Rome semis after Yulia Putintseva retires

ROME — Top-seeded Simona Halep became the first semi-finalist at the Italian Open when Kazakh opponent Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their match due to a lower back injury on Saturday.

Halep was ahead 6-2, 2-0 when Putintseva decided she was in too much pain to continue — having already taken an off-court medical timeout between sets.

The 30th-ranked Putintseva was coming off two long three-set matches, having upset eighth-seeded Petra Martic and 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina. Entering the match, she had been on court for 7 hours, 22 minutes — far more than Halep, who had a bye in the opening round and won her next two matches in straight sets.

Putintseva also reached the US Open quarter-finals in her previous tournament, while Halep decided to skip the event in New York due to coronavirus travel concerns.

Halep improved to 8-0 since the tennis restart and 12-0 overall stretching back to February.