Monday, May 16, 2022

Sizzling Iga Swiatek cements number one spot ahead of French Open

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the Italian Open. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Paris — Iga Swiatek, who won her fifth tournament in a row in Rome on Sunday, will go into the French Open as top seed after consolidating her place as world number one on Monday.

The 20-year-old Pole, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2020, is over 2,000 points ahead of defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the new WTA rankings.

Tunisia's Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur, who lost to Swiatek in the Italian Open final, climbed to a career-high sixth.

Coco Gauff dropped three places to 18th while former number one Simona Halep returned to the top 20 at 19.

WTA top 20 on May 16 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,061 pts

2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,911

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,770

4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,726

5. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,446

6. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,380 (+1)

7. Aryna Sabalenka 3,966 (+1)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3,568 (-2)

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,315

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,031

11. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,955

12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,910

13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,536

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,525

15. Victoria Azarenka 2,440 (+1)

16. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,420 (+1)

17. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,250 (+1)

18. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,165 (-3)

19. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,126 (+2)

20. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,115 (+3)

AFP

