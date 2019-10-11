American teenager Coco Gauff stunned top seed Kiki Bertens to advance to her maiden WTA semi-final with a 7-6(1) 6-4 victory at the Linz Open in Austria on Friday, then went back to her hotel to do her schoolwork.
Gauff, 15, became the youngest player to reach a WTA semi-final since Czech Republic's Nicole Vaidisova won the Tashkent Open in 2004, also aged 15.
After taking the opening set in a tiebreak, Gauff needed only one break of serve to wrap up the match in 97 minutes for her first career win over a top-10 player.
Gauff had no time to think about her achievement, though, concentrating instead on the schoolwork that awaited her back in her hotel room.
"I just got off the court, so I've not thought about the semi-final," said Gauff, who plays Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the last four.