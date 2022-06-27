Tunisian Ons Jabeur into Wimbledon second round

London - Ons Jabeur marked her rise to number two in the world by easing into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund on Monday.
Jabeur, a quarter-finalist in 2021 and fresh from the grass-court title in Berlin, raced to victory in just 54 minutes under the Court One roof.
"Today I achieved my highest ever ranking and dropping just four games is a great start to the tournament," said the Tunisian.
"It's amazing to be back on Court One. The grass suits my drop shots and slice.
"Now I hope to go further than the quarter-finals.”
Jabeur will face either Rebecca Marino of Canada or Poland's Katarzyna Kawa for a place in the last 32.
AFP