Tunisian Ons Jabeur into Wimbledon second round

London - Ons Jabeur marked her rise to number two in the world by easing into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund on Monday. Jabeur, a quarter-finalist in 2021 and fresh from the grass-court title in Berlin, raced to victory in just 54 minutes under the Court One roof.

"Today I achieved my highest ever ranking and dropping just four games is a great start to the tournament," said the Tunisian. "It's amazing to be back on Court One. The grass suits my drop shots and slice. "Now I hope to go further than the quarter-finals.”