WELLINGTON – Parents normally tell their teenagers to watch their language, but Coco Gauff turned the tables on her father on Thursday during her second round clash with Laura Siegemund at the Auckland Classic.
The 15-year-old Gauff had taken the first set off the German and was receiving some coaching advice in the changeover from her father, Corey, about what she should do to ensure she advanced to the quarter-finals.
"The one thing you did ... you didn't give out no free points on her damn serve," Corey Gauff told his daughter as a television microphone picked up the conversation.
"You can't curse," she replied with a deadpan look on her face.
"I cursed?" an incredulous Corey asked.