The Cape Racing season has arrived with a bang

Cape Town - Reloaded and ready to boot, Destination Cape Racing is bringing together the sport, the culture and the lifestyle under one all-inclusive roof, with brand-new hospitality facilities and activities open to the public at the refurbished Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.
Enter the immersive world of racing as the season comes alive with a new energy of good times, good vibes and a festival of celebrations for everyone.
Destination Cape Racing is changing the course of racing as we know it, curating an exciting summer season of events and tourist attractions hosted at the newly revamped Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racing venue. Events are also planned for Durbanville.
A fantastic fusion of fixtures, fashion and fun where friends and family are all welcome, making new memories as the summer sun shines down on one of Cape Town’s most illustrious and historical venues.
Over the next few days, Cape Racing will launch the members club, live music, kids activities, engaging infotainment, conservation tours, unfounded world-class hospitality and more at venues.
The Summer Festival of Racing's nine premiere race day events include:
19 November: Cape Punters Cup
03 December: World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas
11 December: Cape Merchants
17 December: Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas
07 January: L’Ormarins King’s Plate
14 January: Jamaica Handicap
21 January: Politician Stakes
28 January: World Sports Betting Cape Town Met
25 February: Cape Derby Day
