The Commonwealth Games, the ‘The Games for Everyone’, start Thursday and live on SuperSport

Johannesburg — Birmingham is calling it “The Games for Everyone” and with 283 medal events on the go, the Commonwealth Games will be an all-encompassing affair with a range of 20 sports.
Beginning on Thursday (until August 8), the multi-sport event will see over 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations chasing glory in Birmingham.
The full scale of the Games will be richly evident on SuperSport, and will include a full Commonwealth Games channel, plus six additional channels to prioritise live event coverage and include all medal events.
The Games coverage will be broadcast on SS Variety 1-4, SS Action, SS Grandstand (select events) and Blitz (breaking news and highlights). The SuperSport and LaLiga and Football channels will be re-branded Commonwealth Games 1 and 2.
The Maximo (Portuguese) channels will also feature extensive Games coverage in Portuguese.
Schoenmaker, Le Clos will look to lead SA swimmers medal charge in Birmingham
Lessons learned but still more room for improvement for Proteas
Akani Simbine gives it a full go, but SA come up short in world champs relay final
Marizanne Kapp returns from Proteas Women’s tour after family ‘rocked by an accident’
Marizanne Kapp ruled out of T20 series for South Africa against England
England win toss and bowl in first women’s T20 International against South Africa
Besides the traditional linear programming, there will be OTT (streaming), primarily for overflow content, plus DStv Catch Up (all medal events and daily highlights), and social elements across SuperSport’s many social platforms.
GOtv’s LaLiga and Football channels will be re-named Commonwealth Games 1 and 2, with Select 1 and 2 to be used for overflow.
For Showmax Pro, all available live events as well as the overflow from OTT will be streamed. All highlights and archive content will also be available.
For the duration of the Games, highlights and archive content will be available on Showmax.
Every medal event will have short format highlights; and there will also be reactions to any breaking news and records, particularly about African athletes.
SuperSport will also have embedded crews with the Proteas netball team and the SA women’s hockey side, both medal contenders.
Given the jam-packed calendar in August, which includes England vs Proteas cricket, the: Springboks vs All Blacks, various motorsport races, plus golf, athletics, cycling and football, every effort will be made to accommodate the content across SuperSport’s multiple channels.
IOL Sport