The Commonwealth Games, the ‘The Games for Everyone’, start Thursday and live on SuperSport

Johannesburg — Birmingham is calling it “The Games for Everyone” and with 283 medal events on the go, the Commonwealth Games will be an all-encompassing affair with a range of 20 sports. Beginning on Thursday (until August 8), the multi-sport event will see over 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations chasing glory in Birmingham.

The full scale of the Games will be richly evident on SuperSport, and will include a full Commonwealth Games channel, plus six additional channels to prioritise live event coverage and include all medal events. The Games coverage will be broadcast on SS Variety 1-4, SS Action, SS Grandstand (select events) and Blitz (breaking news and highlights). The SuperSport and LaLiga and Football channels will be re-branded Commonwealth Games 1 and 2. The Maximo (Portuguese) channels will also feature extensive Games coverage in Portuguese.

Besides the traditional linear programming, there will be OTT (streaming), primarily for overflow content, plus DStv Catch Up (all medal events and daily highlights), and social elements across SuperSport’s many social platforms. GOtv’s LaLiga and Football channels will be re-named Commonwealth Games 1 and 2, with Select 1 and 2 to be used for overflow. For Showmax Pro, all available live events as well as the overflow from OTT will be streamed. All highlights and archive content will also be available.

For the duration of the Games, highlights and archive content will be available on Showmax. Every medal event will have short format highlights; and there will also be reactions to any breaking news and records, particularly about African athletes. SuperSport will also have embedded crews with the Proteas netball team and the SA women’s hockey side, both medal contenders.

