The latest on Covid-19 and sport: Federer's Laver Cup postponed to 2021

Here is the latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports events around the world: The fourth edition of the Laver Cup exhibition event founded by Roger Federer’s management company is being postponed a year because of changes to the tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It now will be at TD Garden in Boston from Sept. 24-26, 2021. The original dates were September 25-27 this year. However, the French Open moved its start from May to September 20 a month ago. That means the Grand Slam tournament would have overlapped with the Laver Cup. The exhibition tournament has attracted some of the top players in men’s tennis in the past.

Federer called the announcement of the Laver Cup date change “unfortunate” and “disappointing” but also “the right thing to do for everyone concerned.”

Tickets already purchased will be valid in 2021 or can be refunded.

The governing body of track and field is leading a panel of Olympic sports to advise on safely organizing mass gathering events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics says the Outbreak Prevention Taskforce includes the International Institute for Race Medicine and officials from cycling, rowing, skiing, triathlon and the International Paralympic Committee.

They will get input from a member of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus mass gatherings expert group.

The panel has its first meeting next week and plans to work with advisers from industry, sponsors and the media. Aims include guidance on risk assessment and how sports can “plan a return to normal activities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak or similar future situations.”

The IAAF is leading a panel of Olympic sports to advise on safely organizing mass gathering events amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Former Leeds defender Norman Hunter has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 76.

Leeds says Hunter was admitted to the hospital last week and died on Friday.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds and also played 28 times for England. He was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad and earned the nickname “Bites Yer Legs” because of his tough tackling.

Hunter also won two league titles and the FA Cup with Leeds.

The BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Scottish Open has been postponed.

The BMW International Open was to be played in Munich from June 25-28 and the Open de France was scheduled to take place a week later.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has banned large public gatherings in the country through August 31 and the French government has done the same until mid-July.

The Scottish Open was scheduled to be played from July 9-12. Discussions on a rescheduled date are ongoing.

Associated Press (AP)