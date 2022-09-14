The Monster of Men returns to WWE

Johannesburg - Unfinished business. This is the only way to describe the return of the Monster of Men to the WWE. Braun Strowman at 2.03m and 175kg is a giant and has been brought back to WWE by Triple H.

Strowman was cut from the WWE last year by Vince McMahon as Strowman was outraged at the narrative McMahon had worked out for him. Challenging the former WWE King never has a fairytale ending, and Strowman was shown the exit door. Billionaire McMahon must have enjoyed tearing up Strowman’s $1.2 million-a -year contract. So why has Triple H brought back Strowman?

Triple H must have a clash with Universal champion Roman Reigns in mind. Triple H's instinct to get Strowman back on board was a masterstroke. Social media has been abuzz since Strowman returned last week on Raw. Braun interrupted an intense fatal four-way match between four tag teams looking to seize an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles currently held by The Bloodline members, The Usos.

Strowman laid waste to everyone with running power slams and takedowns, indicating that his monstrous wrath has returned to the WWE landscape. Triple H praised Strowman’s athleticism, noting: “Strowman is a polarising person a little bit sometimes in the business, but for a guy his size and what he brings to the table he is an amazing athlete. You don’t see too many guys that big, that fast.”

At one point, the Monster Among Men was presented on a level similar to the likes of Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The Monster Among Men ignited the fuel on his return with a tweet of his own, sharing that he is indeed a monster, but it was the way the tweet was shared that really caught the attention of fans. Strowman’s tweet took some reference from a memorable statement revealed by current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns six years ago during one of his promos on Raw after WrestleMania 32.

“I’m not a good guy ... I’m not a bad guy... I’m a MONSTER!!!! #NoOneIsSafe #WhoWantsTheseHands,” he tweeted. This indicates that Strowman’s first target could be The Head of the Table, coming fresh off a huge victory over Drew McIntyre at the WWE’s Clash at the Castle. If WWE fans held a referendum now on the fight they wanted to see, the box ticked the most would be Strowman v Reigns this year.

Strowman, who is in the best shape of his life, would not have forgotten his crushing loss to Reigns in 2020 on Smackdown when the Tribal Chief passed out the Monster with his submission move, the guillotine. The Monster’s ambitions to exact revenge and capture the marquee spot from Reigns could act as his driving force. The chances of a match made in heaven between Reigns and Strowman in the near future appear very high.

Triple H is trying to shake up WWE's main event scene. Under McMahon, the title picture has primarily been dominated by part-time wrestlers and returning legends like Goldberg. It doesn’t seem like The Game is interested in maintaining that status quo.

Karrion Kross is being presented as a legitimate title threat, Kevin Owens is being built back up as a contender, McIntyre feels like a big deal these days, and Cody Rhodes will be back and healthy within the next few months. Strowman gives WWE another high-impact, top-of-the-card wrestler to move in and out of feuds with these top guys. This bodes well for fans who bemoaned Reigns and Lesnar being in the main event of SummerSlam so soon after being the final match at WrestleMania 38.