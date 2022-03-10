The Rocks left reeling after president Angelo Carolissen quits following fallout with CEO James Fortuin

Cape Town - Cricket Boland has joined the entangled mess of South African sports administration with long-serving president Angelo Carolissen resigning with immediate effect due to an "untenable" relationship with Rocks chief executive James Fortuin. Carolissen, who has served as Boland President since 2013 and also on Cricket SA's Member Council previously, was set to close off his term at the Boland Cricket Union AGM in September.

However, this has now been hastened with Carolissen formally resigning this week. IOL Sport is in possession of a resignation letter sent from Carolissen to Boland vice-president Godwin von Willingh whereby he clearly states his displeasure with Fortuin. "The disrespect, arrogance and rudeness displayed by the CEO (Fortuin) towards myself and others, over a period of time, has resulted in me losing my composure in a telephonic conversation with him last evening," Carolissen wrote.

He states further: "Being the lenten season, I attempted to remain calm, understanding and even apologised, but his persistence and demanding demeanour did not assist in the situation. "His total disregard and lack of empathy (over a period) for my personal and family circumstances further contributed to my decision. I do believe our relationship has now irretrievably broken down." When contacted on Thursday morning Fortuin was not willing to provide any further comment and only stated that "I will consult the board on this matter."

Cricket Boland’s Lead Independent Director Courtney Samson has stated this is an "unfortunate situation" due the value both Carolissen and Fortuin have added to the union. "The Board will meet later during the day to discuss the matter. Its an unfortunate situation because both the CEO and President have been outstanding and their legacies at Boland Cricket is clear for all to see," Samson said. The fallout at Cricket Boland is a major shock to the cricket fraternity with the union having shown exponential growth in the past few seasons.

The Rocks, the professional arm of Boland Cricket, was Cricket SA's success story of the Mzansi Super League. Not only were the Rocks crowned champions at the last tournament in 2019, but they also regularly played at packed stadiums creating a real energy and excitement at Boland Park. They have since been awarded hosting rights for numerous Proteas ODI's and T20s with global powerhouse India playing two matches at the picturesque venue earlier this year.

