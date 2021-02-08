Tree Tumbo can grow some roots in Vaal meet

By David Thiselton The Vaal has a meeting on Wednesday where there look to be some fair opportunities for punters. The first race is a Juvenile Plate over 1000m and the only winner in the line up, Arctic Skyline, looks the one to beat of those to have run as she showed good gatespeed and pace last time over this trip and stayed on at the end. She does have to give 3kg to all of the other fillies in the race including On Cue who also has the advantage of a 4kg claimer aboard which in real terms gives her a 7kg weight advantage.Therefore On Cue will be a threat as she was up with the pace and stayed on last time for a 3,25 length third over this trip although her time was not great. Of the first timers Voltron has been backed into favourite. She is by the Listed-winning Jet Master stallion Lance out of a one-time winning Jay Peg mare over 1200m. In the second race over 1800m Tree Tumbo is a typically improving four-year-old gelding by Silvano who should produce his usual resolute finish. Nartje has substance and plenty of scope for improvement so has been selected to run second having caught the eye last time running second over this trip to the smart Second Base. Ballet Shoes is easily the best weighted horse officially. However, she was beaten three lengths by Tree Tumbo when they last met over 2000m and faces him on the same terms. On the other hand she will prefer this shorter trip. In the first third over 1600m Mauby was doing her best work late last time when a one length third over this trip in first-time binkers. She has scope and can now start coming into her own so is the one to beat. Aryaam does not have as much scope as Mauby but on pedigree, being by Dynasty out of an Asiatic Boy mare who won five races from 1600m to 2000m, she should relish the step up in trip and should be included. Both of these horses have low draws so the risk averse might want to include others in their exotics in case low numbers are a disadvantage on the day. Electric Boots can earn if reproducing his second over 1700m in early November. Winston's Nanny is improving and can also be considered for all exotics after moving up over 1800m last time in the soft not finding exra and now dropping back to 1600m. Gypsy Magic has shown glimpses of ability too.

In the first leg of the Jackpot Belle Of Belize is made the best of the day. She is a typically rangy daughter of Ideal World and was caught wide throughout last time around the turn over 1400m which blunted her finish. She now has a high draw down the straight, which is sometimes favourable, and this big filly should relish the step up in trip. Rosaprima stayed on well in her penultimate start over 1400m so was a touch disappointing when going over 1600m last time and finishing a five length fourth. However, she did have a low draw that day and perhaps her higher draw this time might see her involved in the finish as her pedigree suggests she should relish the step up from 1400m. She looks the only real threat.

In the fifth race over 2400m Sophia's First stayed on late over 1800m last time and might enjoy this trip. She is by Noble Tune. who imparts stamina, but her dam by Doowaly was a sprinter and her only previous runner, Merengo by Flying The Flag, is also a sprinter so there are some doubts. Masaaken has always struck as a staying type and was too handy last time when fiishing behind Sophia's First. Attentive finished second in the soft over this trip last time but he would have been vulnerale to any horse with a finish that day as he looked to have had enough by the end. Ball Rolling and Wishionaire are worth including in the sort of race which could produce an upset.

In the sixth over 1400m Rio's Winter has class and will enjoy the step up in trip from 1200 and would also prefer being ridden more conservatively than she was last time as she packs a strong finish. Querari Ferrari has range but could could still improve. Christmas Flower does not look a straight forward horse but has some class so can't be ignored.

In the seventh over 1400m Bold Jazz drops back down to 1400m and his 2,25 length fourth to the still unbeaten Paisley Park in the Listed Secretariat Stakes reads well , especially as he was giving the latter 2kg. He was also only 1,75 lengths behind the smart Copper Mountain, from whom he received only 2,5kg.

The eighth is a competitive sprint and Golden Belle is the selection as she is capable of top class performances but is none too reliable. Sarah, Risk Taker, Before The Dawn, Double "O" Eight and Pool Party are also capable of winning.