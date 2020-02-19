BARCELONA – An unwell Sebastian Vettel was relieved of his duties at Ferrari on Formula One's first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday.
The German, a four-times world champion, had been given the honour of driving the new SF1000 first at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, with team mate Charles Leclerc not due in the car until Thursday.
"Change of plan: Seb not feeling great this morning so Charles is taking over driving duties for the day," said a spokeswoman for the Italian team.
The test was the first opportunity to see all the new cars on track together and Vettel joined the other drivers in a photograph on the pit straight before the session started at 0800GMT.
Ferrari said he had then left the circuit.