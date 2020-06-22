Vettel returns to the track for his final season with Ferrari
BERLIN - Sebastian Vettel returned to the race track on Tuesday ahead of the delayed start to his final Formula One season with Ferrari.
Vettel and his team-mate Charles Leclerc were to drive at Ferrari's Mugello test track for two days ahead of the first race of the F1 season, delayed by the coronavirus, in Austria on July 5.
Neither driver can use the current car for extra testing, as it is prohibited by F1 regulations, but drove Ferrari's 2018 model.
World champion Lewis Hamilton recently tested for Mercedes in similar circumstances.
The future of Vettel, 32, in F1 is still unclear after Ferrari announced his coming departure. The viable possibilities to remain on the grid from 2021 would appear to be narrowing.
How this season will look also remains uncertain after eight European races to start the revised calendar. F1 hoped to then embark on its usual round the world tour before concluding in Abu Dhabi in December but as yet nothing is confirmed.
More European races could be added, easing travel organization for teams amid the global pandemic, with speculation including a first-ever F1 grand prix in Mugello.dpa