Vince McMahon once scripted Brock Lesnar’s wife as his mistress

By Glenn Schouw Johannesburg — Vince McMahon played out a script which had Brock Lesnar’s future wife Sable as his mistress. McMahon is under investigation by the WWE following another revelation last week that he paid $12 million hush money to four female employees.

This was up from the alleged $3m he paid to another woman. One of the four received $7.5m, according to the The Wall Street Journal, which broke the initial story about McMahon’s alleged sexual harassment. The WSJ is continuing to probe. The WWE shares on the stock market have dipped. However, TV viewership on SmackDown (Saturday morning SA time) and Raw (Tuesday morning SA time) have broken records.

In 1999 Sable filed a $110m lawsuit against the WWE for sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. She also alleged that some of the men wrestlers used to walk into the women wrestlers’ changing rooms and there were also holes cut into the walls. The lawsuit was settled out of court but upon her return four years later, McMahon put her into a storyline where she was his mistress and she had to make out with him.

The storyline continued. McMahon’s daughter Stephanie, currently running the WWE with husband Triple H (Paul Levesque), started feuding with Sable. According to the script, written by McMahon, this didn’t go down well with him. This led to him putting his own daughter in some dangerous situations in the ring while he looked on. Stephanie refused to go along with her father’s demands, making McMahon snap and make a match with his daughter – Stephanie McMahon v Mr. McMahon in a I-Quit-Match with Stephanie’s job in the company on the line.

McMahon choked her with a steel pipe. The towel was thrown in by his wife Linda, who was in Stephanie’s corner, while Sable was in Vince’s corner. Later that year Sable, real name Rena Greek, left the company. Three years later she married Lesnar. She has led an under the radar life on Lesnar’s farm with their two sons.

However, it appears there was no happy ending with Sable and the WWE. Close friend Torrie Wilson was forbidden from mentioning her name as part of her induction into the WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2019. This means that Sable will never become a Famer despite deserving to be there as one of the WWE’s greatest ever women wrestlers.