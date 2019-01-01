Craig Reedie, world anti-doping agency (WADA) President. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

BERLIN – Russia faces being declared non-compliant again by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which on Tuesday expressed bitter disappointment that Russia has not met a key deadline. WADA controversially lifted the suspension of of the Russian agency Rusada in September, under two conditions, one of them gaining access by December 31 to data in Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

Experts from WADA left Moscow empty-handed on December 21 after Russian authorities demanded WADA certify their equipment under Russian law.

WADA said Tuesday that no further visit has followed and that the deadline "has elapsed without the data having been retrieved" from the lab.

"I am bitterly disappointed that data extraction from the former Moscow Laboratory has not been completed by the date agreed by WADA's ExCo in September 2018," WADA chief Craig Reedie said in a statement.

"Since then, WADA has been working diligently with the Russian authorities to meet the deadline, which was clearly in the best interest of clean sport. The process agreed by WADA's ExCo in September will now be initiated."

The WADA Compliance Review Committee meets January 14 and 15 and will make a recommendation to the WADA ExCo. It said it has also notified Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov.

Russia faces another suspension but WADA also left the door open for them.

"Given the importance for clean sport of access to, and subsequent authentication and analysis of, the data from the former Moscow Laboratory in order to build strong cases against cheats and exonerate other athletes, WADA experts continue to be ready to proceed with extraction of the data should the issue reported upon on 21 December be resolved by the Russian authorities," it said.

dpa