WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week
CAPE TOWN - Images of Tiger Woods’ damaged SUV left the sports world to ponder whether we will ever see the superstar golfer in action again.
Woods was driving alone last Tuesday in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for accidents when his car hit the centre median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.
The 15-time major champion underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.
This included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilise his foot and ankle.
The speculation about Woods’ future was one of most talked about stories on IOL Sport this past week.
Tiger Woods 'recovering' after surgery following roll-over car crash
Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs as his car flew off the road and flipped several times near Los Angeles in a crash he was "very fortunate" to survive.
Has Wayde van Niekerk made the right call to leave Tannie Ans?
Wayde van Niekerk is adamant that he needs to be ’training alongside the world’s best sprinters’ in order to break the world record.
Dan Carter has Jonny Wilkinson in his back pocket
Clive Woodward concluded that Jonny Wilkinson was a better flyhalf than Dan Carter. Mark Keohane says this isn’t the case.
Bongani Zungu’s regrettable actions a lesson for young footballers
Bongani Zungu has made noise for the wrong reasons during his time with Rangers, recently breaching the Covid-19 restrictions to attend a party.
Lions stumble over the line to claim T20 title
The Lions manufactured a lot of unnecessary drama for themselves, before eventually winning the Betway T20Challenge final.
