WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - Images of Tiger Woods’ damaged SUV left the sports world to ponder whether we will ever see the superstar golfer in action again.

Woods was driving alone last Tuesday in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for accidents when his car hit the centre median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.

The 15-time major champion underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.

This included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilise his foot and ankle.

