WATCH: Carlos Sainz retires with Ferrari in flames in Austria

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday with his car erupting in flames.
The Spaniard — who won the British Grand Prix last Sunday which was his maiden Formula One success — pulled off the circuit on lap 58 and onto the safety gravel.
There was a worrying moment when smoke engulfed the car with Sainz still stuck in the cockpit.
Engine failed for Carlos Sainz on #AustrianGP— SportArena (@SportArenaYT) July 10, 2022
Ferrari lost a car
VSC in !#F1#Formula1 pic.twitter.com/T9kdB4CHR3
Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole
Ferrari duo edge Verstappen in second practice
Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Charles Leclerc dismisses reports of tension within Ferrari
Three talking points ahead of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton backs tricky Mercedes to come good
But marshals arrived and the Spaniard got out safely.
His teammate Charles Leclerc was leading the race from 2021 world champion Max Verstappen.
AFP