Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Carlos Sainz retires with Ferrari in flames in Austria

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr drives on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr drives on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday with his car erupting in flames.

The Spaniard — who won the British Grand Prix last Sunday which was his maiden Formula One success — pulled off the circuit on lap 58 and onto the safety gravel.

Story continues below Advertisement

There was a worrying moment when smoke engulfed the car with Sainz still stuck in the cockpit.

More on this

But marshals arrived and the Spaniard got out safely.

His teammate Charles Leclerc was leading the race from 2021 world champion Max Verstappen.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Formula 1Ferrari

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP