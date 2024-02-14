WATCH: ‘Emotional’ Lewis Hamilton unveils new Mercedes car for 2024 season

The 39-year-old had signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes worth £100 million ($126 million) in August. But Hamilton recently activated a break clause to seal his move to the Italian team after admitting the prospect of "driving in Ferrari red" was too hard to turn down.

Speaking at the Mercedes launch for the first time since his blockbuster move was confirmed, Hamilton said: "The last few weeks have obviously been emotional and it is very surreal to be here. "The focus through the whole of winter training is getting the team back to where we once were. "We have had these difficult couple of years which have been really grounding for us. It has helped us regroup and really look at things."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, standing alongside Hamilton at the launch, added: "It has been a very busy winter. It will be our last season with Lewis so we are keen on bringing a quick car." Hamilton, who joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, won six of his record-equalling seven world championships with the Silver Arrows. But the British driver has struggled to match Red Bull rival Max Verstappen since he missed out on what would have been a record eighth world championship in 2021 in controversial fashion.

His long goodbye to Mercedes made for an awkward final car launch at the team's Northamptonshire base. Hamilton answered just three questions from the Mercedes moderator during the brief nine-minute event. "I came here in 2013 so 11 years with the team and now I am starting my 12th," he said.

"It is such a privilege to work with a group of people where you see the work they do over the winter and you see a car come together at the beginning of the year and it is the most exciting part of the season." Hamilton, without a win in two years, and team-mate George Russell, will get their first taste of this season's Mercedes car during a shakedown test at rain-lashed Silverstone on Wednesday.