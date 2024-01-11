Bill Belichick, the NFL mastermind who has guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, is parting ways with the team after 24 seasons, according to multiple US media reports on Thursday. The Patriots announced an afternoon news conference involving Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft while ESPN, the NFL Network and other outlets reported the split, citing unnamed sources.

His departure would leave eight NFL teams without a head coach, with speculation about where Belichick might coach next or if he would retire at age 71. The parting will be on friendly terms, ESPN reported, saying Kraft and Belichick have spoken often in the past few days and that the Patriots would not seek compensation from any rival for Belichick, who has one year remaining on his New England contract.

The move comes only hours after legendary University of Alabama coach Nick Saban, a long-time friend of Belichick, retired as coach of the college football powerhouse. Belichick, known for his glowering presence on the sidelines, wearing a hoodie and headset, directed one of the greatest dynasty runs in American sport after taking over the Patriots for the 2000 campaign. New England captured NFL crowns in the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Belichick owns NFL coaching records for Super Bowl wins and appearances as a head coach with nine. His 31 playoff game triumphs is another coaching mark. But when superstar quarterback Tom Brady departed after the 2019 campaign, Belichick's Patriots began to struggle. New England has missed the NFL playoffs three of the past four seasons, and the 4-13 campaign that ended last Sunday was the worst as a head coach in Belichick's career.

He will, however, be remembered for his winning ways. Belichick's nine total Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots are more than any team in the NFL except for New England. New England went 266-120 under Belichick over 24 seasons and won 17 AFC East division titles, the most by any head coach with a single club. The Patriots took 11 division titles in a row from 2009-2019, the longest streak in NFL history. Only six other coaches have spent more than 20 seasons with one NFL club and they have all been selected to the American Football Hall of Fame.