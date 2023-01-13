Watch: Signature Holes Episode 7 | Golfing with Jean De Villiers

Today we are joined by Jean De Villiers on the 13th hole at Pearl Valley Golf Estate, in the heart of the Cape Winelands. Jean de Villiers (born 24 February 1981) is a South African former professional rugby union player. He started his career at wing, but played most of his career as an inside centre. De Villiers previously played for Western Province in the Currie Cup, the Stormers in Super Rugby, Leicester Tigers in Premiership Rugby and internationally for South Africa, for whom he was named captain in June 2012.

Jean played in 109 Test ( the most Springbok Test Capped Centre in history) 37 as captain, scoring 27 tries and winning the World Cup in 2007 and the Tri-Nations twice. Jean De Villiers is a Springbok Legend 13th Hole: 175 metre Par 3 – Commit.

The signature hole for its beauty and wonderful design, but it is a hole that requires total commitment. Pick your club and focus on solid contact. Find the green off the tee and a par is in reach. The safe play is short right avoiding the left greenside bunker. The trick to this hole is to pay attention to the water. It shows you what the wind is doing as it can often swirl here making club selection tricky. PEARL VALLEY JACK NICKLAUS SIGNATURE GOLF COURSE - A destination inspired by the majestic mountain ranges and natural beauty for which the Cape Winelands is renowned. Since opening in 2003, our course has received a multitude of awards and accolades. Most recently, South Africa’s Top 100 Golf Courses, the definitive golf course ranking, named it the 3rd best in the country for 2022. A world-class, 18-hole championship golf course conceived by Nicklaus Design with extensive input from Jack Nicklaus himself.

Perfectly epitomising his vision, philosophy and passion for the game, it boasts pristinely manicured all-season fairways, exceptional bunkering and the ingenious use of water features, designed to challenge even the most experienced of players. Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726), and their aim is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance, they do this through their love of baking cupcakes… To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowdfunding campaign during the entire series to help Cupcakes of Hope raise funds to support the medical bills of children with cancer. You can donate to this incredible organisation on this link. There are also six four balls up for grabs for all those who donate.

