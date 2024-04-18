World Cup-winning Springboks headline nominations for SA Sport Awards

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks headline the nominations for this year’s SA Sports Awards after another bumper year for the men in green and gold.
Skipper Siya Kolisi was on Thursday announced as one of the nominees for Sport Star of the Year, while Eben Etzebeth was nominated for Sportman of the Year.
🌟 Here is the full list of nominees for the 17th Edition of South African Sport Awards!
🇿🇦 Get ready to cheer for the extraordinary athletes who have showcased their talent and dedication.
In what was a family affair, Kolisi was nominated alongside South African swimming great Tatjana Smith, who is married to his wife Rachel’s brother.
The Springboks were nominated as the Team of the Year, while former coach Jacques Nienaber, now with Irish United Rugby Championship outfit Leinster, was up for Coach of the year against Rocco Meiring and Jason Sewanyana.
After impressing in the number 10 jersey during the World Cup, Manie Libbok, who has been playing top-level rugby since 2016, was one of the Newcomer of the Year nominees.
SA Rugby were a nominee for the Federation of the Year, while their president Mark Alexander was up for Sport Administrator of the Year.
“Having rugby nominated in nine different categories in the county’s most prestige sports awards, is a massive achievement, and we are proud of each individual for being recognised for their efforts on and off the field,” said SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.
“This is a testament to the hard work the players, coaches, administrators, match officials and staff put in day after day, and these nominations extend to everyone involved. We wish all of them luck as we look forward to what will be another fantastic awards ceremony.”
List f nominees
Sport Administrator of the Year
Mark Alexander
Sibongile Fondini
Louis Polome
Sportswoman of the Year
Kirsten Neuschäfer
Tatjana Smith
Laura Wolvaardt
Sportsman of the Year
Andrew Birkett
Eben Etzebeth
Sivenathi Nontshinga
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Mpumelelo Mhlongo
Donald Tebogo Ramphadi
David Watts
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability
Simoné Kruger
Kat Swanepoel
Kgothatso Montjane
Coach of the Year
Jacques Nienaber
Rocco Meiring
Jason Sewanyana
Sports Journalist of the Year
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sihle Ndebele
Vaylen Kirtley
Sport Photo or Visual journalist of the Year
Samuel Shivambu
Vincent Matlou
Kirsten Olivier
Newcomer of the Year
Gerald Coetzee
Manie Libbok
Karabo Cassius Morapedi
Elanza Jordaan
Volunteer of the Year
Hubert Oliphant
Beka Ntsangwese
Zelma Basson
Sports Star of the Year
Siya Kolisi
Tatjana Smith
Simoné Kruger
Team of the Year
Springboks
Proteas Women
Sheep Shearing
Federation of the Year
South African Rugby Union
Cricket South Africa
Cycling South Africa
Recreation Body of the Year
Amandal WC
Vakhegula-Vhakhegula
Made 4 More
Indigenous Game Team
KZN Kho-Kho Male Team
LP Nvuca Team
GP Diketo Team
School Team of the Year
Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg Men
Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool — Netball
Clapham High School — Football
Developing School of the Year
Edendale Technical High School — U15 Girls — Sihle Basi sport chairperson
MM Sebitloane Special School — Mr Bitso
Hlabi School
Technical Official of the Year
Sean Rapaport
Reinet Barnard
Aimee Barrett-Theron
People’s Choice Award
Eben Etzebeth
Gerda Steyn
Siya Kolisi
Percy Tau
Kirsten Neuschafer
IOL Sport