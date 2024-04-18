Independent Online
World Cup-winning Springboks headline nominations for SA Sport Awards

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup with President Cyril Ramaphosa after beating the All Blacks in last year’s final in Paris

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup with President Cyril Ramaphosa after beating the All Blacks in last year’s final in Paris. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks headline the nominations for this year’s SA Sports Awards after another bumper year for the men in green and gold.

Skipper Siya Kolisi was on Thursday announced as one of the nominees for Sport Star of the Year, while Eben Etzebeth was nominated for Sportman of the Year.

In what was a family affair, Kolisi was nominated alongside South African swimming great Tatjana Smith, who is married to his wife Rachel’s brother.

The Springboks were nominated as the Team of the Year, while former coach Jacques Nienaber, now with Irish United Rugby Championship outfit Leinster, was up for Coach of the year against Rocco Meiring and Jason Sewanyana.

After impressing in the number 10 jersey during the World Cup, Manie Libbok, who has been playing top-level rugby since 2016, was one of the Newcomer of the Year nominees.

SA Rugby were a nominee for the Federation of the Year, while their president Mark Alexander was up for Sport Administrator of the Year.

“Having rugby nominated in nine different categories in the county’s most prestige sports awards, is a massive achievement, and we are proud of each individual for being recognised for their efforts on and off the field,” said SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.

“This is a testament to the hard work the players, coaches, administrators, match officials and staff put in day after day, and these nominations extend to everyone involved. We wish all of them luck as we look forward to what will be another fantastic awards ceremony.”

List f nominees

Sport Administrator of the Year

Mark Alexander

Sibongile Fondini

Louis Polome

Sportswoman of the Year

Kirsten Neuschäfer

Tatjana Smith

Laura Wolvaardt

Sportsman of the Year

Andrew Birkett

Eben Etzebeth

Sivenathi Nontshinga

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Mpumelelo Mhlongo

Donald Tebogo Ramphadi

David Watts

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Simoné Kruger

Kat Swanepoel

Kgothatso Montjane

Coach of the Year

Jacques Nienaber

Rocco Meiring

Jason Sewanyana

Sports Journalist of the Year

Khanyiso Tshwaku

Sihle Ndebele

Vaylen Kirtley

Sport Photo or Visual journalist of the Year

Samuel Shivambu

Vincent Matlou

Kirsten Olivier

Newcomer of the Year

Gerald Coetzee

Manie Libbok

Karabo Cassius Morapedi

Elanza Jordaan

Volunteer of the Year

Hubert Oliphant

Beka Ntsangwese

Zelma Basson

Sports Star of the Year

Siya Kolisi

Tatjana Smith

Simoné Kruger

Team of the Year

Springboks

Proteas Women

Sheep Shearing

Federation of the Year

South African Rugby Union

Cricket South Africa

Cycling South Africa

Recreation Body of the Year

Amandal WC

Vakhegula-Vhakhegula

Made 4 More

Indigenous Game Team

KZN Kho-Kho Male Team

LP Nvuca Team

GP Diketo Team

School Team of the Year

Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg Men

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool — Netball

Clapham High School — Football

Developing School of the Year

Edendale Technical High School — U15 Girls — Sihle Basi sport chairperson

MM Sebitloane Special School — Mr Bitso

Hlabi School

Technical Official of the Year

Sean Rapaport

Reinet Barnard

Aimee Barrett-Theron

People’s Choice Award

Eben Etzebeth

Gerda Steyn

Siya Kolisi

Percy Tau

Kirsten Neuschafer

IOL Sport

