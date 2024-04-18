World Cup-winning Springboks headline nominations for SA Sport Awards

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks headline the nominations for this year’s SA Sports Awards after another bumper year for the men in green and gold. Skipper Siya Kolisi was on Thursday announced as one of the nominees for Sport Star of the Year, while Eben Etzebeth was nominated for Sportman of the Year.

In what was a family affair, Kolisi was nominated alongside South African swimming great Tatjana Smith, who is married to his wife Rachel's brother. The Springboks were nominated as the Team of the Year, while former coach Jacques Nienaber, now with Irish United Rugby Championship outfit Leinster, was up for Coach of the year against Rocco Meiring and Jason Sewanyana.

After impressing in the number 10 jersey during the World Cup, Manie Libbok, who has been playing top-level rugby since 2016, was one of the Newcomer of the Year nominees. SA Rugby were a nominee for the Federation of the Year, while their president Mark Alexander was up for Sport Administrator of the Year. “Having rugby nominated in nine different categories in the county’s most prestige sports awards, is a massive achievement, and we are proud of each individual for being recognised for their efforts on and off the field,” said SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.

“This is a testament to the hard work the players, coaches, administrators, match officials and staff put in day after day, and these nominations extend to everyone involved. We wish all of them luck as we look forward to what will be another fantastic awards ceremony.” List f nominees Sport Administrator of the Year

Mark Alexander Sibongile Fondini Louis Polome

Sportswoman of the Year Kirsten Neuschäfer Tatjana Smith

Laura Wolvaardt Sportsman of the Year Andrew Birkett

Eben Etzebeth Sivenathi Nontshinga Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Mpumelelo Mhlongo Donald Tebogo Ramphadi David Watts

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability Simoné Kruger Kat Swanepoel

Kgothatso Montjane Coach of the Year Jacques Nienaber

Rocco Meiring Jason Sewanyana Sports Journalist of the Year

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sihle Ndebele Vaylen Kirtley

Sport Photo or Visual journalist of the Year Samuel Shivambu Vincent Matlou

Kirsten Olivier Newcomer of the Year Gerald Coetzee

Manie Libbok Karabo Cassius Morapedi Elanza Jordaan

Volunteer of the Year Hubert Oliphant Beka Ntsangwese

Zelma Basson Sports Star of the Year Siya Kolisi

Tatjana Smith Simoné Kruger Team of the Year

Springboks Proteas Women Sheep Shearing

Federation of the Year South African Rugby Union Cricket South Africa

Cycling South Africa Recreation Body of the Year Amandal WC

Vakhegula-Vhakhegula Made 4 More Indigenous Game Team

KZN Kho-Kho Male Team LP Nvuca Team GP Diketo Team

School Team of the Year Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg Men Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool — Netball

Clapham High School — Football Developing School of the Year Edendale Technical High School — U15 Girls — Sihle Basi sport chairperson

MM Sebitloane Special School — Mr Bitso Hlabi School Technical Official of the Year

Sean Rapaport Reinet Barnard Aimee Barrett-Theron

People’s Choice Award Eben Etzebeth Gerda Steyn

Siya Kolisi Percy Tau Kirsten Neuschafer