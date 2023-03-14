WWE legend Ric Flair to become the face of Mike Tyson’s erectile dysfunction weed pills

Glenn Schouw Johannesburg — Iron Mike to High Mike. The former Baddest Man On The Planet, Mike Tyson, is on Cloud nine.

This follows the decision of WWE legend Ric Flair to link his Ric Flair Drip cannabis line to Tyson's premier brand under a new joint company called Carma Holdings LLC (“Carma“). Tyson, who owns a 170-hectare farm, has seen his five-year cannabis venture become an empire from one puff to never-ending magic mushroom clouds. He makes $500 000 a month – less 40 000 for his own enjoyment.

Tyson’s business is based on premium marijuana strains, edibles and extracts. After years of substance abuse with drugs including cocaine, Tyson found comfort in marijuana, which is legal in California. It made him, as he’s the first to admit, a much calmer person. The 73-year-old Flair was drawn to Tyson following the claims by some that marijuana can cure erectile dysfunction.

Flair wants to be the face of cannabis used to help combat erectile dysfunction. This is ironic as Flair and Tyson, both top five greats in their respective sporting codes, were serial womanisers in their prime. Flair, who won 16 WWE world titles, bragged that during his epic career he made love to more than 9 000 women.

Rumour has it that he obtained more cupboards for all his belts with notches on – this was the only way he kept score during a 50-year career. It’s no surprise that Flair has been divorced five times. The 56-year-old Tyson was jailed for three years in 1992 for raping Desiree Washington in 1991. Washington, a model, represented her state Rhode Island in the Miss Black America Pageant. Earlier this year another woman who did not want to be named filed a $4-million civil lawsuit against Tyson for sexually assaulting her in the 1990s.

On his way to becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in the history in the pugilistic game at the age of 20, Tyson was stopped in his tracks from further flirting with a young family member of his trainer, Teddy Atlas. Atlas stuck a gun in Tyson's ear, then immediately after pulling it away fired it and warned Tyson that next time he would be dead. Tyson and Flair make the perfect tag team with their joint enterprise. The pair have recorded a shoot where they smoked weed together.

According to The Sun, Flair admitted his knowledge of the possible medical benefits of cannabis was small, but he explained his excitement for his new role. “My line drops here in Florida where you still have to have a medical card to get it,” he said. “As far as going and lecturing and talking about it, no. I’m not that knowledgeable. There’s a lot to learn about cannabis. They’re going to have a cannabis for erectile dysfunction, and guess who will be the face of that? Wooooo!” This shot in the arm from Flair has encouraged Tyson to continue building his weed-themed holiday resort he hopes will be home to a music festival.

And aside from a luxury hotel and the lure of 'glamping' tents, there will be a Tyson University on site that will aim to teach cannabis cultivation tips to wannabe farmers. He told Cannabis Tech Today: “I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis.” Tyson explained: “I’ve been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear.