WWE superstar Randy Orton’s wrestling career may be over. Here’s why

WWE wrestling superstar Randy Orton might never enter the ring again. According to reports, Ortan has been advised by doctors not to return to the ring due to ongoing health issues.

He has a history of injuries and has undergone several surgeries, and his doctors are concerned that a return to wrestling could cause further damage. While Orton has expressed a desire to return to the WWE, several reports online suggest that his comeback may be in doubt due to his medical condition. Orton, 41, has been wrestling for the WWE for more than two decades, and he is a 14-time world champion. However, his long career has taken a toll on his body.

Over the years, he has suffered from several injuries, including a broken collarbone, a herniated disc and a dislocated shoulder. In 2018, he underwent surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his knee and, in 2020, he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. The “Daily Mail” reported that Orton’s doctors have advised him not to return to the ring due to concerns about his neck. He has had a history of neck problems, including a herniated disc in 2012, which required surgery. His doctors are worried that a return to wrestling could cause further damage to his neck and lead to long-term health issues. They have recommended that take a break from wrestling and focus on his recovery.

Despite the medical advice, Orton has expressed a desire to return to the WWE. In an interview with TMZ Sports in March, he said that he was “itching” to get back in the ring and hoped to make his comeback soon. However, the article suggests that his return might be in doubt due to his health issues. Orton’s father, Bob in a recent interview told Sportskeeda: “He’s training, so we’ll see what happens; I don’t know If he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might, but again he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do.”