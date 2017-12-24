(171221) -- JERUSALEM, Dec. 21, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a camel in Jerusalem's Old City, on Dec. 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Muammar Awad)

DURBAN - Westville Prison inmates are in for a treat this year for their Christmas feast.

The prison head for the women’s section confirmed that warders and entrusted inmates would be making delicious food for the prisoners.

Ntombifuthi Mkhize, head of the women’s prison, said the day would start with a church service for those who would be responsible for preparing Christmas lunch.

The lunch will be served as per normal during prison lunch hours and all prisoners will enjoy the treat.

Mkhize said cooks used the existing food supplies but warders contributed small amounts to buy extras the government did not make available to inmates.

But what’s on the menu?

“This year our menu is roast chicken, rice with vegetables to add creativity, butternut with cinnamon spice and braised cabbage. Donuts will be served for dessert with alcohol-free punch,” explained Mkhize.

Inmate Smangele Njoko, 41, is one of the inmates who will be preparing the Christmas feast for the prisoners. Njoko, who helps in the kitchen throughout the year, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering her husband.

He had been abusive for years before she shot him multiple times one day, she told the Sunday Tribune.

Before becoming an inmate and a prison cook, Njoko was an English teacher and is still making use of her skills, teaching an English matric class at Westville Prison.

Njoko said the feast was one of the highlights of her year. She has spent three years behind bars. Although Njoko, enjoys cooking, however looking forward to seeing her family this Christmas.

“I can’t wait for Christmas Day because my older sister visits with my children every year.

“They come all dressed up in new clothes and they bring KFC, which I don’t eat throughout the year,” she said smiling.

“I get very sad when they leave, but I am at peace knowing my children are growing up in a safe loving environment,” she said.

