Andrea Venter's family eagerly awaiting extradition of her alleged killer

Durban - The family of a murdered Rustenburg accountant is eagerly awaiting the extradition of their daughter’s alleged killer who fled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a fake passport in 2013. Andrea Venter’s father Dries received a call from police on Thursday night informing him that the suspect, Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren, had been re-arrested. Jansen van Vuuren was charged with the murder after he allegedly stabbed Andrea, who was his ex- girlfriend at the time, fourteen times with a pocket knife. The incident occurred outside her apartment in Fourways, Johannesburg, and was caught on CCTV camera. After allegedly killing Andrea, Jansen van Vuuren tried to take his own life by slitting his throat, but failed. He was later arrested.

A few days before the start of his murder trial in May 2013, he managed to evade authorities and fled to Brazil, but was arrested in August for producing false documentation. He spent two years in jail, and after his release, he disappeared, eliminating all hope for justice in Andrea’s murder.

Kobus Venter, the victim’s brother, said Jansen van Vuuren’s disappearance had left his family in dismay, but the news of his re-arrest brought much-needed joy and revived lost hope.

“We are no longer wondering where he is in the world. We know for sure he is arrested, and they will bring him back,” he said. “My father never gave up. He always had a photo of the wanted suspect with him.”

Kobus said the family would only be satisfied with a life sentence considering the nature of the crime.

Andrea was cremated and her ashes stored at a church in Rustenburg.

“I’m sure she is happy that he has been found and will be brought to book. There is no maybe or ifs. He is definitely coming back to face his crime. The wheels of justice may be slow but they do turn,” said Kobus.

Police said Jansen Van Vuuren will be kept at a public jail in Brazil until an extradition process has been granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Sunday Tribune