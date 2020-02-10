Battle of 'Mosa': Objection laid at IEC against name of Mmusi Maimane's new movement









Former DA Leader Mmusi Maimane is to launch a new movement which he believes will change South Africa. Picture: Zanele Zulu / African News Agency / ANA Durban - Durban-based political party, Minorities of South Africa (Mosa), has objected to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s newly formed movement using the same acronym. Mosa this week lodged an objection with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to the registration of Maimane’s newly formed organisation, Movement for One South Africa using the same initials or acronym. The Minorities of South Africa was formed by Roy Moodley in 2016, on the eve of the local government elections. Ronnie Veeran, chairperson of the party, in his letter to the IEC, said: “As the proposed party’s abbreviation resembles that of an existing registered party, i.e. MOSA, this will potentially confuse the voters. “Accordingly, MOSA strongly objects to any political party with the same acronym being registered with the Independent Electoral Commission for precisely the same reason.”

Maimane has been addressing gatherings around the country, including Chatsworth, where he outlined his plans for the movement which he has referred to as Movement for One South Africa. He envisages his organisation to be a platform for individuals, civil society, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s), religious bodies and smaller political parties. The movement has already begun recruiting individuals and civil society organisations.

Veeran, a former DA councillor, recently joined Mosa after a five year absence from politics.

“We don’t want another party to take credit for the work we are doing on the ground, helping the local community. We need to be able to promote our party in order to get more seats in next year’s local government elections,” said Veeran.

Ronnie Veeran is Minorities of South Africa chairperson.

Maimane said they were not a political party, but a movement.

“If they want to contest with the IEC, they must proceed. We are focused on building South Africans together from different walks of life.

“We want to build a movement that is non-racial. We are a movement made up of NGO’s, civil society organisations, businesses and a number of political parties. The structures are different,” said Maimane.

When asked if they were going to register with the IEC, he said that was a different discussion all together.

“I don’t know why that’s relevant for now. There isn’t an election this year so they can relax,” he said.

Moodley said just by mentioning the word Mosa, Maimane was already causing confusion.

The IEC did not respond to questions by the time of publication.