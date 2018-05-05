DURBAN - After President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed national orders on individuals who have made a remarkable contribution to make our country a better place, a municipal cleaner has been lauded for excelling in her job that nobody really notices.

Edith Mkhize, 49, works for Parks, Recreation and Culture as a cleaner at Blue Lagoon ablution block.

She was surprisingly nominated for the Zulu Kingdom Order this week by the KZN Arts and Culture Trust.

Edith Mkhize, a municipal cleaner who works at Blue Lagoon, has been nominated for a Zulu Kingdom Order.

The Zulu Kingdom orders are bestowed by his majesty Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on those who make a difference in society.

How Edith has played a remarkable role is an uplifting story that attracted attention on Facebook.

It was a normal Sunday when a regular Westville beachgoer, Priscilla Doig, had visited Blue Lagoon with her son to assist with a beach clean-up.

While doing so her son fell ill and needed to use the public toilets.

“What a surprise when I entered the toilets at Blue Lagoon. They were spotlessly clean. I have never seen such clean public toilets, ever!!! Wow!” wrote Doig in her Facebook post.

She wanted to show Edith her appreciation and gratitude for the extra care and attention and pride she took in her work. She offered Edith a tip.

“To my surprise, Edith respectfully declined my offer and said to me: ‘How can you tip me for doing my job! This is what I should be doing’,” wrote Doig.

“I want to congratulate Edith on the pride she takes in her job. What a difference it would make if each and every one working for the municipality had the same attitude. Imagine how beautiful eThekwini could be,” said a satisfied Doig.

Doig tagged eThekweni Municipality to alert officials of her experience, sparking her nomination for a Zulu Kingdom Order.

“We couldn’t ignore her actions, and we believe they set her apart to become a potential recipient of one of the Zulu Kingdom Orders,” said Gugu Ngcobo, KZN Arts and Culture Trust CEO.

The date for the presentation of this year's Zulu Kingdom Orders have not yet been announced.

Edith, who joined the parks department in 2012, said she was surprised by the response and attention she has been getting.

“I previously worked at gardening and decoration. then I was moved to the cleaning services because I’m ageing.

"When I grew up my mom was very neat. She would punish you if you failed to clean properly. I always tell my children to excel in whatever they are doing without expecting praise, ” said Edith.

