Community sets fire to tavern after body believed to be Andile Mbuthu found

Durban - Angry members of a community in oThongathi set fire to a local tavern after human remains, believed to be those of a missing pupil, were discovered on Friday. However, a family member said that only DNA tests would determine whether the remains discovered near the Wewe river, were those of 16-year-old Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu. The Grade 12 pupil had gone missing after he was allegedly accused of stealing alcohol at Magagula’s Lounge, a local establishment in the Hambanathi community, which the community set alight on Friday night. When the Sunday Tribune visited the scene on Saturday, smoke was still billowing from the establishment, whose walls were darkened with soot. Ward 62 ANC councillor Zanele Princess Khumalo, who was at the scene, said the community had expressed their anger towards the tavern owner by burning the property before looting booze and meat.

The teenager was last seen alive in a video, purportedly filmed at the same lounge, which showed him being beaten.

Andile’s uncle Ntobeko Ngidi, said the pupil had allegedly been abducted by the owner, who accused him of stealing from the tavern.

Ngidi said he was pained because a suspect, a well-known taxi owner, was from the paternal side of Andile’s family.

He said the family demanded closure from the police after only bones were discovered at the river.

The family was waiting for “the DNA results to give us full closure”.

“It is very strange because in the video, which was circulated on social media, his left eye was badly injured and he had difficulty breathing. But he was still alive although he was in a much pain, with blood on the floor,” said Ngidi.

He said his nephew was “naughty, just like any other boy of his age” but that was no reason to kill him, and there was no tangible evidence that he had stolen any liquor.

“I do not know what happened because I was not there, but I have known him to be a very responsible well-behaved boy who had a bright future ahead of him.

“We want the law to take its course; we want to know what happened to him,” he said.

Andile’s friends, Njabulo Mpanza and Nkosingiphile Radebe, said Andile had worked for Pie City on weekends. They said he did not smoke or drink alcohol.

“His death has caught us by surprise. He wanted to become an accountant because he was smart. We already miss his humour; we wish he was here with us,” said Njabulo.

Police said they had taken DNA samples to determine if the remains were those of Andile.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the establishment was set alight at about 7.30pm on Friday.

Gwala said the police were investigating a case of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property.

No arrests had been made and no one was injured in the fire.