DURBAN: A multimillion-rand contract to erect a barrier that would confine wild animals to a game reserve and safeguard locals, is under scrutiny following the escape of several predators that have been killing livestock and terrorising people living alongside a game reserve. It has emerged that gaps in the fence at Hluhluwe Imfolozi-Park (HiP) was allegedly due to the corrupt awarding and handling of a fencing tender worth more than R30 million. This has resulted in Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s board ordering a forensic investigation into how their technical services department handled the 160km fencing contract that was awarded to SA Fence and Gate. Vinay Bositsumume, head of forensic investigations with Morar Incorporated, an audit firm, confirmed that they were mandated to probe the “appointment of the fencing contractor and whether the deliverables on the contract were met”. Ezemvelo spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, said they had recently received Morar Incorporated’s forensic report and that five people who were suspended were still to face disciplinary hearings. Mntambo said, in May, they had also filed criminal charges against SA Fence and Gate regarding the contract that was awarded in June 2016. Mntambo said they were disappointed that SA Fence and Gate had only completed 80% of the work but had received full payment. He also claimed that the work done was not in accordance with the tender specifications and that led to the subsequent investigations. “Among other shortcomings, they used material which did not comply with the agreed specifications.” Mntambo said when a request was made for additional funding to complete the fence, their board called for an investigation. He was not prepared to share the forensic report because it was “confidential”, and said its recommendations would soon be implemented. Mntambo said there was about 45km of incomplete fencing, excluding repairs on the work SA Fence and Gate had done. “No new contractor has been appointed. “Instead, 240 community members will be hired to erect the fence. “They will enter a contract, which lapses in December 2019.” Mntambo said material for the outstanding fencing would cost R2m. Mark Smit, SA Fence and Gate’s national operations manager, said they had “no knowledge of criminal charges and no one at the company has done anything illegal in relation to this contract”. Smit insisted that his company conducted itselves professionally throughout the project and complied with all specifications of the contract, as customer satisfaction was one of their core values. “Our monthly progress reports to our clients are detailed, complete with photographs of completed sections of work,” said Smit. He confirmed that they received R30 600 586 between June 2016 and September 2017 in the form of 13 progress payments. “On delivery of agreed project milestones, the deliverables were verified by Ezemvelo and a payment certificate (was) issued,” Smit said.

Smit said all their project documentation was intact and was available as evidence or for reference purposes.

He said their main challenge on the project was Ezemvelo’s refusal to respond to their 13 “notification” documents, which related to issues of concern like technical queries, risks or delays.

“Sadly, seven of our notifications were about civil disruptions that presented life-threatening risks to our employees and subcontractors.”

Smit said they employed and trained about 150 people from the local community on the project.

As zones and contracts on the project were completed, local people were demanding more work and when they couldn’t be accommodated, they made threats and became aggressive, Smit claimed. In one incident, Smit said their employees were attacked and severely injured by aggressive community members who were armed with machetes. On another occasion staff were held at gunpoint on a site, Smit said. In November, Ezemvelo received a “work stoppage notification” from the company. Outstanding approval of funds for variation orders and unresolved community risks were some of the issues raised.

Smit said they moved staff and equipment off the site in December 2017 when “it became clear that Ezemvelo had no intention to resolve the issues raised in our notifications”.

“We are not aware of any investigations being carried out or reports being compiled by an individual or third party. We welcome any independent investigation into the project,” he said.

